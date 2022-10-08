Cosmic Champs (COSG) Price Tops $0.0778 on Top Exchanges

Cosmic Champs (COSG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, Cosmic Champs has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Cosmic Champs token can now be bought for about $0.0778 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmic Champs has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $8,898.00 worth of Cosmic Champs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmic Champs Token Profile

Cosmic Champs was first traded on April 19th, 2022. Cosmic Champs’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,965,000 tokens. The official website for Cosmic Champs is www.cosmicchamps.com. The Reddit community for Cosmic Champs is https://reddit.com/r/cosmicchamps. Cosmic Champs’ official Twitter account is @cosmicchamps and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmic Champs is medium.com/@cosmicchamps.

Buying and Selling Cosmic Champs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmic Champs (COSG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Algorand platform. Cosmic Champs has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cosmic Champs is 0.07732889 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,317.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cosmicchamps.com/.”

