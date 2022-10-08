Counterparty Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $11.37 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for about $4.35 or 0.00022296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $11.37 million and approximately $38,919.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counterparty Profile

Counterparty uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,613,892 coins and its circulating supply is 2,615,141 coins. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @counterpartyxcp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. The Reddit community for Counterparty is https://reddit.com/r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Counterparty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Counterparty (XCP) is a cryptocurrency . Counterparty has a current supply of 2,613,892. The last known price of Counterparty is 4.30667821 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $34,476.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://counterparty.io/.”

