Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coupang from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Coupang Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.03. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 14,350.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Coupang by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 244.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 1,174.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

