Covenant Price Tops $2.83 on Exchanges (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Covenant token can currently be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00014545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $153.18 million and $29,666.00 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,064,961 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant (COVN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Covenant has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Covenant is 2.54641082 USD and is down -7.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,939.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://covenantchild.io/.”

