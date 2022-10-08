CoW Protocol (COW) Price Hits $0.0908 on Major Exchanges

CoW Protocol (COW) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One CoW Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoW Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. CoW Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $57,654.00 worth of CoW Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoW Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CoW Protocol Token Profile

CoW Protocol’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. CoW Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,248,540 tokens. The official website for CoW Protocol is cow.fi. The official message board for CoW Protocol is medium.com/@cow-protocol. CoW Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mevprotection and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoW Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoW Protocol (COW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. CoW Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CoW Protocol is 0.09094491 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $57,799.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cow.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoW Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoW Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoW Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoW Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoW Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.