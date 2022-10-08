Cowen Cuts Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $208.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $225.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair cut shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.43.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $157.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.23. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,745,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,476,000 after purchasing an additional 139,898 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $9,045,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

