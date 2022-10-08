Crabada (CRA) Market Cap Reaches $2.33 Million

Crabada (CRA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Crabada has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $102,113.00 worth of Crabada was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crabada token can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Crabada has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crabada alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Crabada Token Profile

Crabada’s launch date was September 3rd, 2021. Crabada’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,983,556 tokens. Crabada’s official message board is medium.com/@playcrabada. The official website for Crabada is www.crabada.com. Crabada’s official Twitter account is @playcrabada and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crabada Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crabada (CRA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Crabada has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 181,983,556 in circulation. The last known price of Crabada is 0.01352722 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $128,562.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crabada.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crabada directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crabada should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crabada using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crabada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crabada and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.