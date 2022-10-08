Crabada Price Reaches $0.0130 (CRA)

Crabada (CRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Crabada has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Crabada token can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crabada has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $102,113.00 worth of Crabada was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crabada

Crabada’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2021. Crabada’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,983,556 tokens. Crabada’s official Twitter account is @playcrabada and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crabada’s official website is www.crabada.com. Crabada’s official message board is medium.com/@playcrabada.

Crabada Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crabada (CRA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Crabada has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 181,983,556 in circulation. The last known price of Crabada is 0.01352722 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $128,562.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crabada.com/.”

