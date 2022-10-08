Craig Hallum Lowers comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Price Target to $3.00

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

comScore Stock Performance

comScore stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. comScore has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $134.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. comScore had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $91.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.35 million. Research analysts expect that comScore will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On comScore

In other news, Director William Paul Livek purchased 167,496 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $348,391.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,566,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director William Paul Livek acquired 167,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $348,391.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,566,875 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 30,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $64,824.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 515,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,587.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 200,403 shares of company stock valued at $418,976. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in comScore by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in comScore in the fourth quarter worth about $2,667,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in comScore by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,022,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after acquiring an additional 936,939 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in comScore in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in comScore by 8.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,372,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 275,939 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

