Creation Energy Join International (CEJI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Creation Energy Join International has a market capitalization of $20.14 million and $11,779.00 worth of Creation Energy Join International was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creation Energy Join International token can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Creation Energy Join International has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010262 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Creation Energy Join International Profile

Creation Energy Join International launched on July 17th, 2022. Creation Energy Join International’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Creation Energy Join International is www.ceji.io. Creation Energy Join International’s official Twitter account is @cejitoken.

Creation Energy Join International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creation Energy Join International (CEJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Creation Energy Join International has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Creation Energy Join International is 0.00906382 USD and is down -6.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,818.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceji.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creation Energy Join International directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creation Energy Join International should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creation Energy Join International using one of the exchanges listed above.

