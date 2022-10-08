Creature Hunters (CHTS) Price Hits $0.0506

Creature Hunters (CHTS) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Creature Hunters has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One Creature Hunters token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creature Hunters has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $13,913.00 worth of Creature Hunters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Creature Hunters Token Profile

Creature Hunters’ launch date was December 1st, 2021. Creature Hunters’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,724,166 tokens. Creature Hunters’ official website is creaturehunters.world. The Reddit community for Creature Hunters is https://reddit.com/r/creaturehunters/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creature Hunters is creaturehunters.medium.com. Creature Hunters’ official Twitter account is @creaturehunter5.

Creature Hunters Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creature Hunters (CHTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Creature Hunters has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Creature Hunters is 0.05106196 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://creaturehunters.world/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creature Hunters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creature Hunters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creature Hunters using one of the exchanges listed above.

