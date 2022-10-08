Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £110 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £120 ($145.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £120 ($145.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, set a £120 ($145.00) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £108.05 ($130.55).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LON AZN opened at £100.30 ($121.19) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The company has a market cap of £155.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.58. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a 12 month high of £115.40 ($139.44). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £105.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £104.96.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 76.40 ($0.92) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.82%.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.