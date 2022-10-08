Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €146.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($137.76) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

WCH opened at €104.25 ($106.38) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €100.80 ($102.86) and a 12 month high of €187.10 ($190.92). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €137.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €149.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.08.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.