Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insider Iain Ferguson Purchases 20,000 Shares

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) insider Iain Ferguson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £39,800 ($48,090.87).

Crest Nicholson Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 191 ($2.31) on Friday. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 171.70 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 384.20 ($4.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 234.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 249.90. The firm has a market cap of £490.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -955.00.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 385.14 ($4.65).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.