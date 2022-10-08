Critical Analysis: DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) vs. Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DigitalOcean and Vimeo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 2 0 5 0 2.43 Vimeo 0 4 1 0 2.20

DigitalOcean currently has a consensus target price of $56.89, suggesting a potential upside of 54.09%. Vimeo has a consensus target price of $21.29, suggesting a potential upside of 434.82%. Given Vimeo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean -7.78% -7.59% -2.25% Vimeo -20.85% -19.17% -11.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DigitalOcean and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares DigitalOcean and Vimeo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $428.56 million 8.35 -$19.50 million ($0.36) -102.55 Vimeo $391.68 million 1.69 -$52.77 million ($0.54) -7.37

DigitalOcean has higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vimeo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vimeo has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Vimeo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Vimeo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Vimeo

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.