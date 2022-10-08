Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $82.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Crocs Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 53.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $76.64 on Monday. Crocs has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.52. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

