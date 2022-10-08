Crogecoin Price Down 22.8% This Week (CROGE)

Crogecoin (CROGE) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. Crogecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $10,587.00 worth of Crogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crogecoin token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Crogecoin has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crogecoin Token Profile

Crogecoin’s launch date was March 15th, 2022. Crogecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Crogecoin is www.crogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Crogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/crogecoin. Crogecoin’s official Twitter account is @crogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crogecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crogecoin (CROGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Crogecoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crogecoin is 0.00178344 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $6,401.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crogecoin.com.”

