CropperFinance Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (CRP)

CropperFinance (CRP) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. CropperFinance has a total market capitalization of $474,287.45 and $58,765.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CropperFinance has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One CropperFinance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CropperFinance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CropperFinance Token Profile

CropperFinance launched on August 22nd, 2021. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 tokens. CropperFinance’s official website is cropper.finance. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @cropperfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CropperFinance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CropperFinance (CRP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. CropperFinance has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 28,131,000 in circulation. The last known price of CropperFinance is 0.01735965 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $81,208.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cropper.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CropperFinance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CropperFinance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CropperFinance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CropperFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CropperFinance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.