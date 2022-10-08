Cryowar Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.52 Million (CWAR)

Cryowar (CWAR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Cryowar has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryowar token can now be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryowar has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $100,579.00 worth of Cryowar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cryowar Profile

Cryowar’s genesis date was November 12th, 2021. Cryowar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,000,000 tokens. Cryowar’s official Twitter account is @cryowardevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryowar’s official website is cryowar.com. The official message board for Cryowar is medium.com/@cryowar.

Buying and Selling Cryowar

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryowar (CWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Cryowar has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cryowar is 0.02494555 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $59,710.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryowar.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryowar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryowar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryowar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

