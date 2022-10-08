Crypto Classic Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (CRC)

Crypto Classic (CRC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Crypto Classic has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $20,627.00 worth of Crypto Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Classic token can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Classic has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Classic Token Profile

Crypto Classic (CRC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2021. Crypto Classic’s official message board is twitter.com/cro_classic. Crypto Classic’s official website is www.cryptoclassic.org. Crypto Classic’s official Twitter account is @cro_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Classic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Classic (CRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Crypto Classic has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Crypto Classic is 0.01534918 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,908.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cryptoclassic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

