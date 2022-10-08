Crypto Gaming United (CGU) One Day Volume Hits $1.58 Million

Crypto Gaming United (CGU) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, Crypto Gaming United has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Crypto Gaming United has a total market capitalization of $42.71 million and $1.58 million worth of Crypto Gaming United was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Gaming United token can now be purchased for $0.0954 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Gaming United Token Profile

Crypto Gaming United’s launch date was October 17th, 2021. Crypto Gaming United’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,712,561 tokens. The official website for Crypto Gaming United is www.cgu.io. The official message board for Crypto Gaming United is www.cgu.io/blog. Crypto Gaming United’s official Twitter account is @cryptogamingutd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Gaming United Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Gaming United (CGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto Gaming United has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto Gaming United is 0.0979594 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,972,135.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cgu.io.”

