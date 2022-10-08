Crypto Raiders Hits 24-Hour Volume of $27,196.00 (RAIDER)

Crypto Raiders (RAIDER) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Crypto Raiders has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Crypto Raiders has a market capitalization of $467,136.85 and $27,196.00 worth of Crypto Raiders was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Raiders token can currently be bought for $0.0868 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Raiders alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,415.49 or 0.99996153 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002135 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00054502 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00063716 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022424 BTC.

Crypto Raiders Token Profile

Crypto Raiders is a token. Crypto Raiders’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,381,686 tokens. The official message board for Crypto Raiders is cryptoraiders.medium.com. The official website for Crypto Raiders is cryptoraiders.xyz. Crypto Raiders’ official Twitter account is @crypto_raiders and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Raiders Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Raiders (RAIDER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Crypto Raiders has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto Raiders is 0.08825823 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $9,707.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptoraiders.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Raiders directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Raiders should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Raiders using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Raiders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Raiders and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.