CryptoCars Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $460,300.00 (CCAR)

CryptoCars (CCAR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, CryptoCars has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One CryptoCars token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoCars has a total market cap of $460,300.00 and $12,634.00 worth of CryptoCars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoCars alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009835 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CryptoCars Profile

CryptoCars’ launch date was August 14th, 2021. CryptoCars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. CryptoCars’ official website is cryptocars.me. CryptoCars’ official Twitter account is @cryptocarsgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoCars

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCars (CCAR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CryptoCars has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CryptoCars is 0.00402536 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $11,288.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptocars.me/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoCars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoCars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoCars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.