CryptoFranc (XCHF) 1-Day Volume Hits $103,213.00

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $103,213.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00005025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc’s launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @swisstokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. CryptoFranc has a current supply of 3,100,000. The last known price of CryptoFranc is 0.97152157 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $123,085.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.swisscryptotokens.ch/.”

