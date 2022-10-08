CryptoMines (ETERNAL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $783,301.61

CryptoMines (ETERNAL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. CryptoMines has a market capitalization of $783,301.61 and $483,167.00 worth of CryptoMines was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoMines token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoMines has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CryptoMines Profile

CryptoMines’ launch date was September 12th, 2021. CryptoMines’ total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,614,788 tokens. CryptoMines’ official website is cryptomines.app. CryptoMines’ official Twitter account is @cryptominesapp. CryptoMines’ official message board is cryptomines.medium.com.

CryptoMines Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoMines (ETERNAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CryptoMines has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CryptoMines is 0.22100895 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $537,335.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptomines.app/.”

