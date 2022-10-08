Cryptopolis (CPO) Price Down 9.7% This Week

Cryptopolis (CPO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Cryptopolis token can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Cryptopolis has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $33,691.00 worth of Cryptopolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptopolis has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptopolis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cryptopolis Token Profile

Cryptopolis launched on October 20th, 2021. Cryptopolis’ total supply is 742,192,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,232,459 tokens. Cryptopolis’ official Twitter account is @cryptopolisgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopolis’ official website is cryptopolisgame.com/#.

Buying and Selling Cryptopolis

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopolis (CPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cryptopolis has a current supply of 742,192,201 with 14,742,255.55027562 in circulation. The last known price of Cryptopolis is 0.01016414 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $32,240.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptopolisgame.com/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.