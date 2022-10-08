Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,382.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 43 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 522 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 715 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $12,462.45.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $327.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 119.06%.

CTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I increased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 282,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 43,961 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 50,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Further Reading

