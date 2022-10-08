Cubics Trading Down 10.2% This Week (CUBIC)

Cubics (CUBIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Cubics token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cubics has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Cubics has a total market cap of $754,265.75 and approximately $13,311.00 worth of Cubics was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cubics

Cubics’ launch date was April 30th, 2021. Cubics’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Cubics’ official website is cubics.com. The official message board for Cubics is medium.com/@cubics. Cubics’ official Twitter account is @cubicsofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cubics is https://reddit.com/r/cubics and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cubics Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubics (CUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cubics has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cubics is 0.00075496 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $15.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cubics.com.”

