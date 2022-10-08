Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 4,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 170,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $575.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38.
Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($7.67). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 818,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 343,514 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 2,959.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 311,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
