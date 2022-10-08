Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEMGet Rating) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 4,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 170,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $575.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($7.67). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cullinan Oncology

In other news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 4,792 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $67,567.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,301,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,345,242.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 4,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $67,567.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,345,242.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,282. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 818,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 343,514 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 2,959.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 311,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

