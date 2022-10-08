Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 4,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 170,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $575.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($7.67). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cullinan Oncology

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology

In other news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 4,792 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $67,567.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,301,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,345,242.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 4,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $67,567.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,345,242.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,282. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 818,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 343,514 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 2,959.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 311,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

