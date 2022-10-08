Cult DAO Self Reported Market Cap Tops $10.97 Million (CULT)

Cult DAO (CULT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. Cult DAO has a market capitalization of $10.97 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Cult DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cult DAO has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Cult DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cult DAO

Cult DAO’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. Cult DAO’s total supply is 4,957,113,505,372 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,656,805,395,215 tokens. Cult DAO’s official message board is wearecultdao.medium.com. Cult DAO’s official website is cultdao.io. The Reddit community for Cult DAO is https://reddit.com/r/cultdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cult DAO’s official Twitter account is @wearecultdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cult DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Cult DAO (CULT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cult DAO has a current supply of 4,957,113,505,372 with 4,318,690,730,920 in circulation. The last known price of Cult DAO is 0.00000662 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,161,602.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cultdao.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cult DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cult DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cult DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

