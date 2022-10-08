Cultiplan(CTPL) (CTPL) Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

Cultiplan(CTPL) (CTPL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. Cultiplan(CTPL) has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $9,375.00 worth of Cultiplan(CTPL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cultiplan(CTPL) has traded up 114.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cultiplan(CTPL) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cultiplan(CTPL) alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,356.37 or 1.00002250 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001605 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053968 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063635 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022301 BTC.

Cultiplan(CTPL) Token Profile

Cultiplan(CTPL) (CTPL) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2021. Cultiplan(CTPL)’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,000,000 tokens. The official website for Cultiplan(CTPL) is cultiplan.com. The official message board for Cultiplan(CTPL) is blog.naver.com/cultiplan. Cultiplan(CTPL)’s official Twitter account is @cultiplan.

Cultiplan(CTPL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cultiplan(CTPL) (CTPL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cultiplan(CTPL) has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cultiplan(CTPL) is 0.00760023 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,277.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://cultiplan.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cultiplan(CTPL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cultiplan(CTPL) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cultiplan(CTPL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cultiplan(CTPL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cultiplan(CTPL) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.