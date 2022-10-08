Custodiy (CTY) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $641,771.34

Custodiy (CTY) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Custodiy token can currently be bought for $2.14 or 0.00011011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Custodiy has a market capitalization of $641,771.34 and approximately $142,763.00 worth of Custodiy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Custodiy has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Custodiy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Custodiy

Custodiy’s launch date was August 2nd, 2022. Custodiy’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. Custodiy’s official Twitter account is @custodiy1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Custodiy’s official website is custodiy.com.

Custodiy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Custodiy (CTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Custodiy has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Custodiy is 2.30006722 USD and is down -5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $135,854.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://custodiy.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Custodiy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Custodiy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Custodiy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Custodiy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Custodiy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.