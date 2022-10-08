Cyber City Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.21 Million (CYBR)

Cyber City (CYBR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Cyber City token can now be purchased for about $0.0857 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges. Cyber City has a market cap of $3.21 million and $11,231.00 worth of Cyber City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cyber City has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cyber City Token Profile

Cyber City is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2022. Cyber City’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,490,000 tokens. Cyber City’s official website is cybercity.game. The official message board for Cyber City is medium.com/@cybercitygame. Cyber City’s official Twitter account is @cybercityinc.

Buying and Selling Cyber City

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber City (CYBR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Cyber City has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber City is 0.08568047 USD and is down -6.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $683.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cybercity.game.”

