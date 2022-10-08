Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) & MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) and MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and MediciNova’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics $3.94 million 5.85 -$51.65 million ($1.11) -0.48 MediciNova $4.04 million 25.74 -$10.13 million N/A N/A

MediciNova has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics -2,551.69% -115.98% -92.78% MediciNova N/A -15.99% -15.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and MediciNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

48.3% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of MediciNova shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of MediciNova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyclerion Therapeutics and MediciNova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 MediciNova 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cyclerion Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,540.02%. MediciNova has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.02%. Given Cyclerion Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cyclerion Therapeutics is more favorable than MediciNova.

Risk and Volatility

Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediciNova has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MediciNova beats Cyclerion Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP). The company was founded on September 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction. Its product pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine), a selective beta-2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma; MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent for treating solid tumor cancers. The company has collaboration agreements with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; Angiogene Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; and Meiji Seika Kaisha Ltd. MediciNova, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

