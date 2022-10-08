Cyclub (CYCLUB) Achieves Market Cap of $11.40 Million

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Cyclub has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclub token can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Cyclub has a market cap of $11.40 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009301 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cyclub Profile

Cyclub’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 tokens. The official website for Cyclub is www.mcicoin.net. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @mciplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cyclub Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyclub (CYCLUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyclub has a current supply of 3,300,000,000 with 1,314,294,423.1274152 in circulation. The last known price of Cyclub is 0.00855484 USD and is down -7.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,297,743.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcicoin.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

