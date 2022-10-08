CyOp Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (CYOP)

CyOp Protocol (CYOP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. CyOp Protocol has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $144,088.00 worth of CyOp Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyOp Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One CyOp Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyOp Protocol Profile

CyOp Protocol’s launch date was November 16th, 2021. CyOp Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. CyOp Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cyopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyOp Protocol’s official website is cyop.io.

Buying and Selling CyOp Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “CyOp Protocol (CYOP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyOp Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CyOp Protocol is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $324,583.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyop.io/.”

