Cypress Capital Group Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after purchasing an additional 822,589 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 427,954 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 408,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 219,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $62.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.26.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.68 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 26.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.32%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

