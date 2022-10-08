Cypress Capital Group Has $260,000 Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,710 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,213,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 281,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 98,153 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

