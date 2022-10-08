Cypress Capital Group Has $309,000 Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $127.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.69. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.32 and a 52-week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 128.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

