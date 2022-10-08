Cypress Capital Group Takes $318,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AVB stock opened at $172.28 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.01 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.28.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.28%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.