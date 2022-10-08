Cypress Capital Group Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.90.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 4.0 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

EXR stock opened at $165.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.43. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $228.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

