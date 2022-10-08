Cypress Capital Group Trims Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMH opened at $31.88 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.