D-Drops 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,902.00 (DOP)

D-Drops (DOP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. D-Drops has a total market capitalization of $651,256.65 and $13,902.00 worth of D-Drops was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, D-Drops has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One D-Drops token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get D-Drops alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

D-Drops Profile

D-Drops’ genesis date was July 12th, 2022. D-Drops’ total supply is 335,698,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,552,627 tokens. D-Drops’ official website is www.ddrops.world. D-Drops’ official Twitter account is @ddropsworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

D-Drops Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “D-Drops (DOP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. D-Drops has a current supply of 335,698,407 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of D-Drops is 0.00421267 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $78.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ddrops.world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as D-Drops directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade D-Drops should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy D-Drops using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for D-Drops Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for D-Drops and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.