DaFIN (DAF) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.70 Million

DaFIN (DAF) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, DaFIN has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DaFIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. DaFIN has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $11,997.00 worth of DaFIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DaFIN Token Profile

DaFIN was first traded on March 26th, 2021. DaFIN’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. DaFIN’s official Twitter account is @dafin12345 and its Facebook page is accessible here. DaFIN’s official website is www.dafin.io. The official message board for DaFIN is blog.naver.com/nathankang1010.

DaFIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DaFIN (DAF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DaFIN has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DaFIN is 0.02999449 USD and is up 12.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $179.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dafin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaFIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaFIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaFIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

