Daniel Bradbury Sells 7,704 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $209,317.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,427.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $700.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.15. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $68.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 230.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 629,448 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,604,000 after purchasing an additional 622,786 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,258,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 443,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 256.3% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 417,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 300,550 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

