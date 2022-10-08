DAO Invest 1-Day Volume Tops $60,432.00 (VEST)

DAO Invest (VEST) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, DAO Invest has traded down 50.6% against the US dollar. One DAO Invest token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Invest has a total market cap of $18.95 million and approximately $60,432.00 worth of DAO Invest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAO Invest alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,482.47 or 1.00015568 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002053 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00052765 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00063993 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022145 BTC.

DAO Invest Token Profile

VEST is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2020. DAO Invest’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,955,853,336 tokens. The Reddit community for DAO Invest is https://reddit.com/r/daoinvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAO Invest’s official website is daoinvest.org. DAO Invest’s official message board is medium.com/@daoinvest. DAO Invest’s official Twitter account is @daoinvestorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Invest Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Invest (VEST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. DAO Invest has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DAO Invest is 0.00583182 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $25,872.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://daoinvest.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Invest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Invest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Invest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Invest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Invest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.