DAOventures (DVD) Price Hits $0.0145 on Top Exchanges

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $130,377.47 and approximately $1,196.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures token can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001216 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $132.76 or 0.00679651 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008049 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,973,518 tokens. The official message board for DAOventures is daoventuresco.medium.com. DAOventures’ official website is www.daoventures.co. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @venturesdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAOventures Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures (DVD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DAOventures has a current supply of 15,070,000 with 9,200,045.56880563 in circulation. The last known price of DAOventures is 0.01459171 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,181.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.daoventures.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

