DappRadar (RADAR) Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

DappRadar (RADAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, DappRadar has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. DappRadar has a market cap of $4.84 million and $907,721.00 worth of DappRadar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DappRadar coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DappRadar

DappRadar’s launch date was December 13th, 2021. DappRadar’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,191,039 coins. The official website for DappRadar is dappradar.com. DappRadar’s official Twitter account is @dappradar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DappRadar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DappRadar (RADAR) is a cryptocurrency . DappRadar has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DappRadar is 0.00921339 USD and is down -5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $856,353.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dappradar.com/.”

