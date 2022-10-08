DareNFT (DNFT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.77 Million

DareNFT (DNFT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. DareNFT has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $18,413.00 worth of DareNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DareNFT has traded 53% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DareNFT token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DareNFT Token Profile

DareNFT’s genesis date was October 11th, 2021. DareNFT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. DareNFT’s official Twitter account is @darenft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DareNFT is medium.com/darenft. The official website for DareNFT is www.darenft.com.

Buying and Selling DareNFT

According to CryptoCompare, “DareNFT (DNFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DareNFT has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DareNFT is 0.00001108 USD and is up 3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,460.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.darenft.com.”

