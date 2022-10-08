Dark Frontiers (DARK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $837,891.94

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Dark Frontiers has a market capitalization of $837,891.94 and approximately $418,302.00 worth of Dark Frontiers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dark Frontiers token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dark Frontiers has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00067186 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dark Frontiers Profile

DARK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for Dark Frontiers is blog.gamestarter.com. The official website for Dark Frontiers is www.darkfrontiers.com. Dark Frontiers’ official Twitter account is @darkfrontiersgs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dark Frontiers

According to CryptoCompare, “Dark Frontiers (DARK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dark Frontiers has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dark Frontiers is 0.03738176 USD and is down -5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $302,192.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.darkfrontiers.com/.”

